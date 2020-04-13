Customs arrests two, seizes drugs in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Customs has arrested two accused and seized narcotics from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Customs has arrested two accused and seized narcotics from their possession.

The Anti Smuggling Organization Model Customs Collectorate Preventive Karachi intercepted a van at RCD Highway and recovered 1835 grams of brown colour heroin powder, 765 grams crystal and also seized the vehicle, informed the spokesman to Pakistan Customs.

Approximate value of total seizure is Rs. 27 million. Two accused have been arrested and a case has been registered.