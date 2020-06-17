UrduPoint.com
Customs Auction Of Vehicles Fetches Rs 70m To The National Kitty

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Customs auction of vehicles fetches Rs 70m to the national kitty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Auction of non-custom-paid vehicles and other items seized by Multan customs fetched Rs 70 million to the national kitty, a customs official said on Wednesday.

Thirty eight (38) vehicles and eighteen lots of smuggled items including tyres, foreign brand fabric, spare parts of vehicles and other items were auctioned at customs intelligence office Multan under the supervision of assistant director Javed Raza in the presence of auctioneer Muhammad Akram and other officials.

Officials said that the operation against non custom paid vehicles and smuggled items was still in progress. The amount received through auction will be deposited in the government account.

Your Thoughts and Comments

