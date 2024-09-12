Customs Authorities Incinerate Drugs, Harmful Substances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Customs authorities incinerated drugs and harmful substances worth approximately Rs 500 million seized from the Hyderabad region.
Over the past year and a half, significant quantities of charas, betel nuts, Indian pan parag, gutka, ice, cigarettes, Ajinomoto, and other items were confiscated.
The event in this regard was held at Fateh Industries. During the ceremony, Collector Customs Mona Mehfooz while talking to the media, emphasized that the Primary goal of customs officials was to prevent illegal items, including drugs, from entering the country. She highlighted the relentless efforts of the customs force to protect the public and youth from the scourge of drug abuse.
Mona Mehfooz said that even in modern countries, individuals are involved in such illegal activities. The purpose of destroying the drugs is to raise awareness and educate the public, she said. She pointed out that smuggling not only results in a loss of tax revenue but also poses risks to the lives of those combating it.
She expressed confidence in the ongoing efforts to make the country drug-free and assured that success will be achieved. Deputy Collector Customs Tahir Abbas also spoke at the event.
