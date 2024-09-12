Open Menu

Customs Authorities Incinerate Drugs, Harmful Substances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Customs authorities incinerate drugs, harmful substances

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Customs authorities incinerated drugs and harmful substances worth approximately Rs 500 million seized from the Hyderabad region.

Over the past year and a half, significant quantities of charas, betel nuts, Indian pan parag, gutka, ice, cigarettes, Ajinomoto, and other items were confiscated.

The event in this regard was held at Fateh Industries. During the ceremony, Collector Customs Mona Mehfooz while talking to the media, emphasized that the Primary goal of customs officials was to prevent illegal items, including drugs, from entering the country. She highlighted the relentless efforts of the customs force to protect the public and youth from the scourge of drug abuse.

Mona Mehfooz said that even in modern countries, individuals are involved in such illegal activities. The purpose of destroying the drugs is to raise awareness and educate the public, she said. She pointed out that smuggling not only results in a loss of tax revenue but also poses risks to the lives of those combating it.

She expressed confidence in the ongoing efforts to make the country drug-free and assured that success will be achieved. Deputy Collector Customs Tahir Abbas also spoke at the event.

Related Topics

India Drugs Hyderabad Media Event From Fateh Industries Limited. Million

Recent Stories

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

6 minutes ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

6 minutes ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

7 minutes ago
 SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi cel ..

SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

11 minutes ago
 PAK, SA women set for three-match T-20 series in M ..

PAK, SA women set for three-match T-20 series in Multan

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 14.8 billion

25 minutes ago
SBP slashes policy rate by 200bps to 17.5%

SBP slashes policy rate by 200bps to 17.5%

25 minutes ago
 ECB rate cut boosts European stocks, euro

ECB rate cut boosts European stocks, euro

25 minutes ago
 Tourism dept to run new double-decker buses from S ..

Tourism dept to run new double-decker buses from Sep 27

25 minutes ago
 ECB rate cut boosts Europeans stocks, euro

ECB rate cut boosts Europeans stocks, euro

25 minutes ago
 Regional Director ANF calls on Governor Punjab

Regional Director ANF calls on Governor Punjab

3 hours ago
 Undergoing Post-Induction Department training offi ..

Undergoing Post-Induction Department training officers visit PSCA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan