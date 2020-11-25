Customs authorities seize 820 kg smuggled ketamine

The Pakistan Customs Preventive has recovered 820 kg smuggled ketamine, a high quality chemical used to produce cocaine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Customs Preventive has recovered 820 kg smuggled ketamine, a high quality chemical used to produce cocaine.

According to an official, customs authorities recovered the chemical in a raid conducted on a tip off on a warehouse in Maripur area of the city.

The ketamine packets were tactfully concealed in drums.

The approximate value of the recovered chemical was Rs. 82 million, he informed.