Customs Authorities Seize 820 Kg Smuggled Ketamine
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:35 PM
The Pakistan Customs Preventive has recovered 820 kg smuggled ketamine, a high quality chemical used to produce cocaine
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Customs Preventive has recovered 820 kg smuggled ketamine, a high quality chemical used to produce cocaine.
According to an official, customs authorities recovered the chemical in a raid conducted on a tip off on a warehouse in Maripur area of the city.
The ketamine packets were tactfully concealed in drums.
The approximate value of the recovered chemical was Rs. 82 million, he informed.