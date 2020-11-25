UrduPoint.com
Customs Authorities Seize 820 Kg Smuggled Ketamine

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:35 PM

Customs authorities seize 820 kg smuggled ketamine

The Pakistan Customs Preventive has recovered 820 kg smuggled ketamine, a high quality chemical used to produce cocaine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Customs Preventive has recovered 820 kg smuggled ketamine, a high quality chemical used to produce cocaine.

According to an official, customs authorities recovered the chemical in a raid conducted on a tip off on a warehouse in Maripur area of the city.

The ketamine packets were tactfully concealed in drums.

The approximate value of the recovered chemical was Rs. 82 million, he informed.

More Stories From Pakistan

