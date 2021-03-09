Customs authorities seize cigarettes filled with 170 grams of marijuana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Customs Airport Collectorate's International Mail Office (IMO) Karachi seized 73 cigarette sticks filled with marijuana drugs, the spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Customs authorities had received credible information from undercover sources that marijuana was being brought into the country through transit postal parcels and being sold secretly at high prices in the posh areas of the megalopolis.

The demand of marijuana was increasing among the youth of the posh areas.

The Customs officers responding swiftly initiated strict checking of all parcels coming from abroad at all the IMOs in Karachi with special supervision.

As a result of strict checking, 73 sticks of cigarettes filled with 170 grams of marijuana worth Rs250,000 was recovered from a transit parcel sent from the United Kingdom to Germany with declaration of clothes and decorative frames.

A case had been registered under the relevant act and investigation had been launched besides the record and delivery of all the transit parcels came from abroad during the last six months were being checked so that those involved in this nefarious business could be traced.