Customs authorities seize huge quantity of foreign brand liquor worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Customs authorities on Sunday seized a huge quantity of foreign brand liquor during a raid conducted at a house located in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the megalopolis and arrested two accused.

According to the agency's spokesman, the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi's anti-smuggling squad (ASO) acting on a tip-off raided a house in Gulshan-e-Maymar area and confiscated foreign liquor worth Rs15 million.

Two accused were arrested and a case was also registered under the Customs Act.

Further investigations were underway.