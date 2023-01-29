Customs Authorities Seize Huge Quantity Of Foreign Brand Liquor Worth Millions
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Customs authorities on Sunday seized a huge quantity of foreign brand liquor during a raid conducted at a house located in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the megalopolis and arrested two accused.
According to the agency's spokesman, the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi's anti-smuggling squad (ASO) acting on a tip-off raided a house in Gulshan-e-Maymar area and confiscated foreign liquor worth Rs15 million.
Two accused were arrested and a case was also registered under the Customs Act.
Further investigations were underway.