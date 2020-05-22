Customs authorities seize huge quantity of smuggled goods

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Customs authorities recovered huge quantity of smuggled goods in separate actions, informed the spokesman to Customs on Friday.

The Anti Smuggling Organization/ Model Customs Collectorate (Preventive) Karachi on a tip off raided a godown in SITE area and recovered smuggled curtain cloth of worth Rs. 23.982 million.

In another action, the ASO/MCC Preventive Karachi acting on credible information raided a godown at City Railway Station and seized smuggled items transported from Lahore to Karachi through cargo train the other day. The items were marked "Made in India" and "Via Karachi in transit to Afghanistan".

The Customs authorities recovered hair oil Hair oil (Vatika, Parachute, Himalaya, Dabur Amla, Emami) made in India, total weight 3762 worth Rs. 3,912,480/-, 36 cartons of Salaboon Hair Spray weighing 558kg of total value Rs. 446,400/-, 4 cartons of Massager (thrive) of total value Rs.493,440/-, 10 cartons Smart collection (body spray) 480 pieces worth Rs.422,400/-, 71 cartons of Dabur Red Toothpaste (India) worth Rs. 339,690/-, 27 cartons of toothbrush foreign origin of total value Rs.607308/-, 14 cartons of Nutella G750� 168 pieces of worth Rs. 156,800/- and 180 tyres assorted brands n sizes worth Rs. 11,26400/- and 411 wall clocks of worth Rs. 205,500/- (Made in China).