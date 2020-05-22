UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Customs Authorities Seize Huge Quantity Of Smuggled Goods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:02 PM

Customs authorities seize huge quantity of smuggled goods

The Pakistan Customs authorities recovered huge quantity of smuggled goods in separate actions, informed the spokesman to Customs on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Customs authorities recovered huge quantity of smuggled goods in separate actions, informed the spokesman to Customs on Friday.

The Anti Smuggling Organization/ Model Customs Collectorate (Preventive) Karachi on a tip off raided a godown in SITE area and recovered smuggled curtain cloth of worth Rs. 23.982 million.

In another action, the ASO/MCC Preventive Karachi acting on credible information raided a godown at City Railway Station and seized smuggled items transported from Lahore to Karachi through cargo train the other day. The items were marked "Made in India" and "Via Karachi in transit to Afghanistan".

The Customs authorities recovered hair oil Hair oil (Vatika, Parachute, Himalaya, Dabur Amla, Emami) made in India, total weight 3762 worth Rs. 3,912,480/-, 36 cartons of Salaboon Hair Spray weighing 558kg of total value Rs. 446,400/-, 4 cartons of Massager (thrive) of total value Rs.493,440/-, 10 cartons Smart collection (body spray) 480 pieces worth Rs.422,400/-, 71 cartons of Dabur Red Toothpaste (India) worth Rs. 339,690/-, 27 cartons of toothbrush foreign origin of total value Rs.607308/-, 14 cartons of Nutella G750� 168 pieces of worth Rs. 156,800/- and 180 tyres assorted brands n sizes worth Rs. 11,26400/- and 411 wall clocks of worth Rs. 205,500/- (Made in China).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore Afghanistan China Oil SITE From Weight Million

Recent Stories

Police distributes Eid gift among police martyrs

6 minutes ago

Shahid Khaqan reaches Sukkur met Khursheed Shah

6 minutes ago

South Asia cyclone death toll passes 100

6 minutes ago

India Lifts COVID-19 Entry Ban for Some Holders of ..

6 minutes ago

Yaum-e-Quds observed in Sukkur

6 minutes ago

Badminton world tour aims for September restart

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.