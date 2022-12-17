Customs authorities seize smuggled clothes, NCP vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Customs authorities have foiled a smuggling bid and seized foreign smuggled goods and five precious non-customs paid (NCP) vehicles, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

On a tip the Collectorate of Customs, D.I. Khan carried out anti-smuggling operations in various localities of Kohat. During the operation, the customs authorities seized containers loaded with smuggled cloths and five non-duty paid cars. The value of the seized clothes and vehicles is stated to be Rs.

125 million.

The customs authorities have registered separate FIRs of the cases and initiated proceedings against the alleged smugglers.

Customs authorities of Kohat have been carrying out an anti-smuggling campaign for two weeks and have so far confiscated smuggled goods worth millions of rupees.

Similarly, customs authorities of D.I. Khan have also seized smuggled medicines and tyres of estimated worth Rs.5.5 million and further proceedings against the accused are in progress.