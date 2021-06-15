UrduPoint.com
Customs Collector Inaugurates Newly Customs Check Posts At Ziarat Crossing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Customs Collector Irfan Javed Tuesday said the establishment of new customs check posts was essential which would significantly reduce smuggling activities in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Customs Collector Irfan Javed Tuesday said the establishment of new customs check posts was essential which would significantly reduce smuggling activities in the province.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of a newly established check post at Ziarat Cross, Irfan Javed said with the establishment of this check post, the Pak-Afghan border will continue to work day and night to make the work of the customs station at Badini more transparent.

In addition, smuggling activities would be further controlled, he said.

He said the Ministry of Finance has approved Rs 180 million for this land, adding, the complete work on five acres of land would begun in July with the release of funds.

At present, necessary rooms have been set up on one acre, apart from this, accommodation, offices and warehouses will also be set up for the soldiers and staff, he said and added more check posts would be inaugurated soon which would help in achieving the FBR's set targets.

He said this process is being monitored exclusively by Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Gul Rehman.

Additional Collector Yasir Wahab Kaloor, Deputy Collector Malik Muhammad Ahmed, Spokesman of Customs Balochistan Dr. Ata Barich, Incharge Ziarat Cross Customs Check Post Inspector Jamil Kakar, Inspector Issa Khan and Inspector Salahuddin Khoso were also present on the occasion.

