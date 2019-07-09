Customs collector who was beaten up by smugglers passes away

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) Dr Abdul Qudoos Sheikh, a Customs deputy collector who was beaten up by smugglers while performing his duties near the Kolpur area of Balochistan, has succumbed to his injuries.

The officer was escorting a truck seized during a raid as part of a crackdown on smuggling activities.

When the convoy reached the Gahi Khan Chowk, the smugglers rammed their vehicle into the official’s car forcing it to stop.

The officer was then pulled out of his car and assaulted with submachine gun (SMG) butts.

Dr Abdul Qudoor Sheikh was critically injured and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital, Quetta.

He was in coma with ruptured lungs and a broken jaw and breathed his last on Tuesday.