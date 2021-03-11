UrduPoint.com
Customs Collectorate Confiscates 10.34 Kg Narcotics Worth Rs100 Million At Torkham

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:07 PM

The Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement and Facilitation, Peshawar Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from Afghanistan and confiscated 10.34 kg of white heroine powder, valuing Rs100 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement and Facilitation, Peshawar Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from Afghanistan and confiscated 10.34 kg of white heroine powder, valuing Rs100 million.

According to press statement issued by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) here, the heroine was recovered from a trailer carrying consignment of sulphur, being imported from Afghanistan, at Customs Station, Torkham.

The confiscated heroine was packed in 10 packets, which were concealed in the inner packing of driver cabin doors.

The consignment along with narcotics was taken into custody and the driver was arrested for criminal prosecution under relevant laws.

