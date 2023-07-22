Customs collectorate seizes Rs 149.8mln non custom paid goods, vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Customs Collectorate Enforcement seized non-customs-paid goods and vehicles worth Rs149.8 million during operations against smuggled goods in July.

Collector custom collectorate Dr Rehmat Ullah Wastro expressed these views while holding a press conference at customs house here on Saturday.

Deputy Collector Hira Tauqeer, Assistant Collector Maryum Jameel and other officials were present.

The anti-smuggling organization on a tip-off raided a godown near Vehari Chowk bus stand two days ago and seized smuggled cigarettes and betelnut (chalia) worth Rs 70 million.

He said that custom enforcement was busy controlling the menace of smuggling with limited resources. However, there was needed better coordination among concerned departments to make the society clean from smuggling.

The customs agency was actively working to eliminate smuggling within its limits.

He said that providing awareness to the masses was vital to eliminate smuggling.