Open Menu

Customs Collectorate Seizes Rs 149.8mln Non Custom Paid Goods, Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Customs collectorate seizes Rs 149.8mln non custom paid goods, vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Customs Collectorate Enforcement seized non-customs-paid goods and vehicles worth Rs149.8 million during operations against smuggled goods in July.

Collector custom collectorate Dr Rehmat Ullah Wastro expressed these views while holding a press conference at customs house here on Saturday.

Deputy Collector Hira Tauqeer, Assistant Collector Maryum Jameel and other officials were present.

The anti-smuggling organization on a tip-off raided a godown near Vehari Chowk bus stand two days ago and seized smuggled cigarettes and betelnut (chalia) worth Rs 70 million.

He said that custom enforcement was busy controlling the menace of smuggling with limited resources. However, there was needed better coordination among concerned departments to make the society clean from smuggling.

The customs agency was actively working to eliminate smuggling within its limits.

He said that providing awareness to the masses was vital to eliminate smuggling.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehari July From Million

Recent Stories

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable tal ..

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable talent, friendly nature

1 hour ago
 UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthe ..

UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthen strategic relations at IDEF ..

1 hour ago
 Two arrested as police start investigation into my ..

Two arrested as police start investigation into mysterious death of DIG Shariq J ..

1 hour ago
 PM calls upon political parties for national unity ..

PM calls upon political parties for national unity through charter of democracy

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

3 hours ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

3 hours ago
Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

4 hours ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

4 hours ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

4 hours ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

4 hours ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

5 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan