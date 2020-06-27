Customs Collectorate to remain open for extended hours on June 29-30

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued instructions to all the Collectorate of Customs to remain open and observe extended working hours till 10:00 pm on 29th June(Monday) and till 12:00 am (midnight) on 30th June, 2020 (Tuesday) to facilitate the taxpayers' in payment of duties and taxes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued instructions to all the Collectorate of Customs to remain open and observe extended working hours till 10:00 pm on 29th June(Monday) and till 12:00 am (midnight) on 30th June, 2020 (Tuesday) to facilitate the taxpayers' in payment of duties and taxes.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the FBR has further instructed the Chief Collector Customs to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of taxes/duties collection by these branches on 30th June to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date and to account the same towards collection for the month of June, 2020.