Open Menu

Customs Collects Over Rs 320m From Anti Smuggling Crackdown In Nov

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Customs collects over Rs 320m from anti smuggling crackdown in Nov

Collectorate of Customs, Enforcement Wing has intensified its anti smuggling crackdown against smuggled goods, illegal godowns and dumping places by recovering different items worth over Rs 320 million in November

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Collectorate of Customs, Enforcement Wing has intensified its anti smuggling crackdown against smuggled goods, illegal godowns and dumping places by recovering different items worth over Rs 320 million in November.

Addressing a news conference here Friday, Collector Customs, Syed Imran Bukhari along with Additional Collector Shah Faisal and Deputy Collector, Maryam Jamila informed that non-duty paid (NDP) vehicles, foreign Currency, smuggled petrol, precious metals and mobile phones worth over Rs 320 millions were seized in last month which was 266 percent increase in terms of value compared to the corresponding period of previous financial years.

He stated that the they had resolved to promote legal trade activities and to discourage illegal business using smuggled goods.

A vigilance cell has been set up at MIAP, which is fifth busiest airport of the country, for facilitating international passengers, the collector noted.

Bukhari maintained that all transporter associations and owners of carrier vehicles were forewarned and cautioned to ensure that legal documents accompany all imported goods which were being transported by them, otherwise, strict action shall be ensued resulting in confiscation of vehicles.

APP/mjk

1733 hrs

Related Topics

Petrol Business Mobile Vehicles Shah Faisal November All Million Airport

Recent Stories

MCL imposes Rs 3.64m fine on encroachers in Nov

MCL imposes Rs 3.64m fine on encroachers in Nov

22 minutes ago
 Comsats University announces 100% free education f ..

Comsats University announces 100% free education for factory workers' children

22 minutes ago
 AJK PM denies social media reports about abolishme ..

AJK PM denies social media reports about abolishment of NTS system

22 minutes ago
 Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian ..

Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian Open

31 minutes ago
 BISE Mirpurkhas launches online enrollment system ..

BISE Mirpurkhas launches online enrollment system for year 2023-24

31 minutes ago
 Mega KPEC project under construction in district K ..

Mega KPEC project under construction in district Khyber: Dr Aamir

35 minutes ago
PM invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agr ..

PM invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agriculture, energy sectors

40 minutes ago
 Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

40 minutes ago
 IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al- ..

IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al-Azizia case

37 minutes ago
 S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

37 minutes ago
 US facts prove Canadian allegations against India ..

US facts prove Canadian allegations against India for terrorism

37 minutes ago
 KP minister pledges modern road network, local job ..

KP minister pledges modern road network, local job boost for Hazara Division

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan