Customs collects over Rs 320m from anti smuggling crackdown in Nov

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Collectorate of Customs, Enforcement Wing has intensified its anti smuggling crackdown against smuggled goods, illegal godowns and dumping places by recovering different items worth over Rs 320 million in November.

Addressing a news conference here Friday, Collector Customs, Syed Imran Bukhari along with Additional Collector Shah Faisal and Deputy Collector, Maryam Jamila informed that non-duty paid (NDP) vehicles, foreign Currency, smuggled petrol, precious metals and mobile phones worth over Rs 320 millions were seized in last month which was 266 percent increase in terms of value compared to the corresponding period of previous financial years.

He stated that the they had resolved to promote legal trade activities and to discourage illegal business using smuggled goods.

A vigilance cell has been set up at MIAP, which is fifth busiest airport of the country, for facilitating international passengers, the collector noted.

Bukhari maintained that all transporter associations and owners of carrier vehicles were forewarned and cautioned to ensure that legal documents accompany all imported goods which were being transported by them, otherwise, strict action shall be ensued resulting in confiscation of vehicles.

