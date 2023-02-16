Customs confiscates over 800 smuggled phones worth Rs 22 mln

The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement foiled two bids of smuggling in separate raids and seized over 800 cell phones worth over Rs 22 million from Sahiwal division and Multan International Airport (MIAP) here

Sources in Customs Department informed that as many as 780 phones worth Rs 10 mln from Sahiwal Division.

In another incident, the officials confiscated 28 I- phones and 16 One-Plus cells at MIAP, they said and added that the value of these phones was Rs12.8 mln.

Collector Muhammad Tahir vowed to continue anti-smuggling activities in the future, they concluded.