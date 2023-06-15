UrduPoint.com

Customs Demands Truck Mounted Scanners From FBR For Checking Smuggling

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Customs demands truck mounted scanners from FBR for checking smuggling

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Customs Collector, Multan Enforcement, Dr Rahmatullah Vistro, said on Thursday that they had demanded truck mounted scanner from the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to check smuggling by big vehicles in South Punjab.

Speaking at a news conference at his office along with Assistant Controllers, Hira Khan and Maryam Haq, he informed that these scanners would be used to scan big vehicles as it is an era of technology.

He disclosed that he had an experience of the scanners in a US project which proved very fruitful to stop smuggling.

Sharing details of the current month's performance, the collector told that the collectorate had seized two lac litres of smuggled diesel within 15 days besides impounding around 20 Non-Custom Paid Vehicles (NCP) and tempered vehicles and added that the vehicles would be dispatched for lab test for confirmation of tempering.

Most of them were small cars while two were Land Cruisers.

Replying to a question, Dr Vistro maintained that they had the authority to raid godown of smuggled items operating within the cities under the jurisdiction of the collectorate.

Answering another question, he explained that officers with good performance are rewarded with cash on World Customs Day which falls on January 26 and added that Names of officers with exceptional efficiency are recommended by the Customs to WCO for rewards.

To another question, Dr Vistro replied that use of latest technology would be a great help in checking smuggling.

