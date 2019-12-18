UrduPoint.com
Customs Department Urged To Give Notices To Traders Before Taking Action

Wed 18th December 2019

President of Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir on Wednesday urged the Customs and other departments to give notice to the traders prior taking any action against them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :President of Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir on Wednesday urged the Customs and other departments to give notice to the traders prior taking any action against them.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Customs officials should not raid business centres and markets on the account of anti-smuggling drive.

"There is a need to strengthen monitoring system on the borders to prevent smuggling," he added.

Sharjeel Mir said the raids at business centres were giving a negative message to the people.

President of Anjuman Tajraan Shahid Ghafoor Paracha said modern technology should be used to curb smuggling.

