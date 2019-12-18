Customs department urged to give notices to traders before taking action

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :President of Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir on Wednesday urged the Customs and other departments to give notice to the traders prior taking any action against them.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Customs officials should not raid business centres and markets on the account of anti-smuggling drive.

"There is a need to strengthen monitoring system on the borders to prevent smuggling," he added.

Sharjeel Mir said the raids at business centres were giving a negative message to the people.

President of Anjuman Tajraan Shahid Ghafoor Paracha said modern technology should be used to curb smuggling.