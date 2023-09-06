ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A delegation of newly recruited under training officers of the Customs Department on Tuesday visited Police Training College Islamabad.

According to the details, a delegation comprised of newly recruited under-training inspectors and intelligence officers from the Customs Department visited the college.

During their visit, they were immersed in a comprehensive tour of the various departments at the college, offering valuable insights into law enforcement practices.

The delegation also met with CPO Law and Order/ Commandant Capital Police College Shakir Hussain Dawar.

Commandant CPC emphasized the transformation of the institution, highlighting its recent elevation to the prestigious status of the Capital Police College.

He attributed this achievement to the dedicated efforts and unwavering interest of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

He briefed the delegation that the Capital Police College now offers a range of training courses, including Upper Course, Intermediate Course, and Basic Recruit courses.

These courses not only cater to aspiring officers but also provide invaluable training opportunities for young individuals in other institutions.

One of the key highlights of the training includes practical instruction on the application of laws, alongside specialized training in crime scene preservation, witness testimony collection, fingerprint acquisition, and forensics.

During their visit, the delegation also met with the Law Instructors stationed at CPC, gaining valuable insights into their day-to-day operations and responsibilities.

As the visit concluded, the delegation expressed their gratitude to ICCPO and his dedicated team for the enlightening and successful visit.

They commended the efforts of the Islamabad Capital Police in elevating the standards of law enforcement training and education.