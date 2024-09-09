Customs Dept Destroys 87 Tonnes Of Smuggled Contraband
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 10:00 PM
In a significant operation, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Multan destroyed approximately 87 tons of non-customs paid contraband
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) In a significant operation, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Multan destroyed approximately 87 tons of non-customs paid contraband.
The items, which included cigarettes, betel nuts, and other prohibited goods, were valued at around Rs 146.7 million.
During the event, Director Customs Saeed Wattoo highlighted the severe economic impact of smuggling, stating, "Smuggling costs us hundreds of billions of rupees annually. Today's operation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting national revenue." He further stated that over seven tons of the destroyed goods were illegal cigarettes, and sent a clear message to those involved in smuggling that illicit trade would not be tolerated.
The destruction ceremony was attended by key officials, including Deputy Director Mumtaz Ali Chaudhry, Deputy Director Maryam Jameela, representatives from Pakistan Tobacco Corporation, Civil Defense, Anti-Narcotics Force, the Environmental Protection Department, and other law enforcement agencies.
The event was marked as a milestone in promoting legal trade and curbing smuggling activities.
Saeed Wattoo reiterated the department's dedication to eradicating smuggling from society, vowing, "We will not rest until smuggling is completely eliminated, and we will continue such operations to ensure the promotion of legal trade and safeguard the country's economic stability."
The operation is being hailed as a significant achievement in supporting economic stability and restoring legal trade, with authorities assuring the public that strict actions against activities harming the national economy will continue.
Other notable attendees included Additional Director Customs Mumtaz Ali Chaudhry, Deputy Director Muhammad Umair Zahid, Deputy Collector Enforcement Maryam Jameela, and General Manager of Multan Dry Port Trust Khawaja Muhammad Hassan.
