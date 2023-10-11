Open Menu

Customs Dept Launches Crackdown On Non-customs Paid Vehicles In KP: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Customs dept launches crackdown on non-customs paid vehicles in KP: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Excise Ahmed Rasool Bangash on Wednesday said that in light of the directives from the Provincial Apex Committee, the Excise Department has initiated a province-wide crackdown on non-customs paid vehicles.

This operation is in line with the government's efforts to combat not only narcotics but also vehicles involved in smuggling.

He said that the Excise Department is determined to take strict action against the smuggling of non-customs paid vehicles, along with the fight against narcotics.

As part of this ongoing operation, Excise officers attempted to thwart an attempt to smuggle non-customs paid vehicles.

During a significant operation, culminating in a high-speed chase, the smuggler resisted fiercely and attempted to escape.

However, under the supervision of Assistant Excise Officer Aakif Khan, the Excise team successfully apprehended the smuggler and seized the non-customs paid vehicle.

While pursuing the smuggler, an exchange of gunfire occurred between the Excise police and the suspect. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the Excise police managed to control the situation by firing at the tires of the non-customs paid vehicle, bringing it to a halt.

Director General of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akmal Khan Khattak, has expressed his determination to intensify the crackdown on non-customs paid vehicles in the province, aligning with the directives of the Provincial Apex Committee.

APP/ash

