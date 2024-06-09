Customs Dept seizes smuggled goods worth Rs 499 mln

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Customs Intelligence and Investigation Multan claimed to have seized smuggled goods including vehicles worth Rs 499 millions during month of May.

According to official sources, Custom Department teams led by Director Asif Abbas Khan and Additional Director Mumtaz Ali Khan raid at scattered places in the region and managed to seize different valuables including 17 vehicles, cigarettes, oil, medicines and many other things.

The seized goods were shifted to warehouse. Director Asif Abbas Khan stated that action against the smugglers would continue in future also.