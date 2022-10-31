UrduPoint.com

Customs Dept Strives To Promote Trade By Facilitating Traders: Collector

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Collector Customs Appraisement, Port Qasim Jameel Nasir has said the Customs Department is taking various steps to facilitate the business community for strengthening the national economy

During an interactive session with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) at the Association's Secretariat, the collector assured that the customs system was getting better day by day and the newly-installed one-window system would solve many problems, according to a press release on Monday.

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohamedi, former presidents Masood Naqi and Ehteshamuddin, Additional Collectors Customs Port Qasim Muhammad Haris Ansari, Haroon Waqar Malik and other officials and members were also present.

Jameel Nasir said he always supported the business community and resolved their customs-related issues on priority. "Most of the importers and exporters were doing business honestly, but due to negligence and wrongdoing by a few people, checks are applied.

" He said the collector could not monitor every shipment, but in case of any problem, the business community could contact him directly.

He said his department was extending maximum facilitation to promote trade. But, he argued, even the modern developed countries of the world could not solve 100 percent problems.

Earlier, the KATI president said the detention charges and the illegal profits of the shipping companies had added to traders' problems. Shipping companies had increased the demurrage and detention charges to $125 per day, he maintained.

He said the research and development department in KATI was very active. The association was preparing various proposals which would be presented to the Ministry of Commerce, which would help resolve most of the issues arising between the department and the business community.

