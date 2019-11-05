Customs Deptt officials deputed at Kartarpur Corridor

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) : The Customs Department has deputed its officials and staff at Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) who come from India.

According to an official notification issued on Tuesday, the Customs Department has deputed two superintendents, 16inspectors and 24 other personnel at Kartarpur Corridor.