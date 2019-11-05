UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Customs Deptt Officials Deputed At Kartarpur Corridor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:02 PM

Customs Deptt officials deputed at Kartarpur Corridor

The Customs Department has deputed its officials and staff at Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) who come from India

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) : The Customs Department has deputed its officials and staff at Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) who come from India.

According to an official notification issued on Tuesday, the Customs Department has deputed two superintendents, 16inspectors and 24 other personnel at Kartarpur Corridor.

Related Topics

India From Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases services for people of det ..

26 minutes ago

ERC launches new development projects in Socotra, ..

33 minutes ago

LHC seeks Punjab govt's reply on smog

37 minutes ago

Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Hockey League to help regain lost glory: Shahbaz S ..

3 minutes ago

China Sees No Reason for Trilateral Disarmament Ta ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.