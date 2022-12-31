Customs Deptt seized goods worth Rs 2.23 bln during six months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Customs Collectorate Enforcement seized smuggled goods worth Rs 2.23 billion during the first six months of the ongoing year.

Collector Customs Muhammad Tahir while holding a press conference stated that the anti-smuggling unit seized 107 vehicles amounting Rs 413 million.

Similarly, non-customs paid cloth worth Rs 319 million and petrol worth Rs 468 million was also recovered from different smugglers.

There are 14 teams working in the region to curb smuggling. Cigarettes worth Rs11.8 million were also recovered.

Apart from this, 176 mobile phones and many other articles were seized by the teams during different raids.

He added that cameras had also been installed at different locations to trace smuggled goods.

He stated that 60 vehicles and cloths were also auctioned and Rs 347 million was deposited in the government exchequer.