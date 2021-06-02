UrduPoint.com
Customs Deptt Seizes Rs 393.158 Mln Non Custom Paid Goods In May

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Customs Collectorate Multan anti-smuggling teams raided and seized Rs 393.158 million non custom paid goods and got registered 32 cases during last month of May.

According to customs official sources, anti-smuggling staff raided at various places and seized goods included 10 trucks used for delivery worth Rs 95 million food items worth 161.32 million and drugs worth 31.5 million.

Over Rs 4.1 million worth of non-customs paid betel nuts and petroleum products worth Rs 27.

35 million were also seized.

Similarly, 11 non-customs paid vehicles worth Rs 20.8 million were also seized during the operation in May. Cigarettes worth Rs 4.4 million and a gutka of Rs 1.035 million were also confiscated in the monthly operation.

Mobile phones worth more than Rs 1 million have been recovered from the smugglers. Other miscellaneous non-custom paid goods worth more than Rs 45 million were also recovered by anti-smuggling squad from smugglers.

