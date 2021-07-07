UrduPoint.com
Customs Deptt Seizes Smuggled Items Worth 320m

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Custom Faisalabad seized smuggled items worth millions of rupees in various raids during the last month.

Spokesperson for Customs Department Inspector Mansoor Nasir Wednesday said the department had seized smuggled items worth Rs 320 million during the previousmonth (June), adding that legal action had been initiated against the elementsinvolved in smuggling.

