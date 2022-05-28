Customs Directorate recovers narcotics worth Rs 6 million

A team of Customs Directorate has claimed to have recovered Indian mainpuri worth Rs 6 million from a vehicle, which crashed during the chase on the National Highway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :A team of Customs Directorate has claimed to have recovered Indian mainpuri worth Rs 6 million from a vehicle, which crashed during the chase on the National Highway.

According to an official, more than 40 sacks packed with Indian mainpuri were recovered during the raid on Saturday.

He said that although the vehicle was impounded, the driver had managed to escape.