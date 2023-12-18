Open Menu

Customs Foil Drug Smuggling, Arrests Two

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Customs foil drug smuggling, arrests two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Customs authorities made a significant drug seizure in the vicinity of the Northern Bypass, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) intercepted a trailer traveling through the Katcha area from Sunday night to Monday, according to a spokesman for Customs on Monday.

Upon inspection of the toolbox section's spare wheel, officials uncovered 57 packets of hashish weighing 70 kilograms.

The confiscated drugs, estimated at a value of around 10.5 million rupees, were swiftly seized by customs officials. Additionally, the trailer implicated in the smuggling attempt was confiscated, and two suspects were apprehended from the truck. Authorities have filed a case and investigating the matter.

