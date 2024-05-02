Customs Foil Gold Smuggling Attempt At Karachi Airport, Arrest Suspects
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Pakistan Customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large cache of gold ornaments at Karachi airport, leading to the apprehension of the suspects involved.
A spokesperson for Pakistan Customs revealed that acting on intelligence, officials from the Customs Collectorate at the Jinnah International Airport intercepted a family en route to South Africa via Dubai.
Upon inspection, they discovered 9.5 kg of gold ornaments and coins.
The estimated worth of the confiscated items is Rs. 190 million.
Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Customs Act, and the apprehended individuals are under custody as investigations continue.
