Customs foil smuggling bid at Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The model customs collectorate enforcement squad on Friday foiled the smuggling bid of 233,620 US Dollars which is equivalent to Rs 40 millions at Torkham border and arrested four accused smugglers.

According to press release of Collectorate of Customs Peshawar, Collector Khalil Yousfani took action against Currency smuggling bid from Afghanistan to Pakistan after receiving secrete information.

Cases have been registered against four accused and investigation process was underway.