Customs foil smuggling bid of diesel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Customs foiled smuggling bid of Iranian diesel worth millions from the open sea.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the Customs authorities acting on a tip off conducted an action in the open sea and recovered 39000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel from three boats.

The approximated value of the seized diesel was about Rs. 3.9 million. The three boats, used in the smuggling, Al-Sadaf, Al-Rehman and Al-Sheeran were also confiscated.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.