Open Menu

Customs Foil Smuggling Bid Of Diesel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Customs foil smuggling bid of diesel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Customs foiled smuggling bid of Iranian diesel worth millions from the open sea.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the Customs authorities acting on a tip off conducted an action in the open sea and recovered 39000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel from three boats.

The approximated value of the seized diesel was about Rs. 3.9 million. The three boats, used in the smuggling, Al-Sadaf, Al-Rehman and Al-Sheeran were also confiscated.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan From Million

Recent Stories

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

26 minutes ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

56 minutes ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

1 hour ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First O ..

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI

1 hour ago
 Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

4 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

11 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

11 hours ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

11 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan