Customs Foil Smuggling Bid Of Diesel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Customs foiled smuggling bid of Iranian diesel worth millions from the open sea.
According to a news release on Wednesday, the Customs authorities acting on a tip off conducted an action in the open sea and recovered 39000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel from three boats.
The approximated value of the seized diesel was about Rs. 3.9 million. The three boats, used in the smuggling, Al-Sadaf, Al-Rehman and Al-Sheeran were also confiscated.
A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI
Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
113 couples approved for 'Dhee Rani'program5 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers held for profiteering5 minutes ago
-
PPP to continue struggle for masses' welfare: Governor5 minutes ago
-
Customs foil smuggling bid of diesel6 minutes ago
-
MC vows to resolving civic problems being faced by people6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt to attend D-8 Summit6 minutes ago
-
Herbalist recommends ginger tea, citrus fruits for winter infections6 minutes ago
-
Inauguration ceremony of sports competition held15 minutes ago
-
Eight power thieves nabbed15 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab calls for practical steps to redress people's problems26 minutes ago
-
Delhi’s confiscation policy deprives IIOJK people of all resources: APHC35 minutes ago
-
ASP's mother passes away45 minutes ago