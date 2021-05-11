UrduPoint.com
Customs Foil Smuggling Bid Of Electronic Items Worth Millions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 02:49 PM

Customs foil smuggling bid of electronic items worth millions

Pakistan Customs authorities on Tuesday claimed foiling a smuggling bid of electronic items worth Rs. 9.4 millions and arrested two accused from Karachi airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Customs authorities on Tuesday claimed foiling a smuggling bid of electronic items worth Rs. 9.4 millions and arrested two accused from Karachi airport.

According to Customs spokesman, two accused passengers at international arrival lounge of Jinnah International Airport, who were traveling from Dubai to Karachi, were checked and searched over suspicion.

During checking the Customs officials recovered 16 Apple Iphones, 8 makbox, 2 PlayStations and 36 Rado watches.

The value of the recovered items was Rs. 9.4 million. A case had been registered and accused Muhammad Sufyan and Wasi Haider were taken into custody. Further investigations were underway.

