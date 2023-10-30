Customs foil smuggling bid of prohibited injections, drugs worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Customs on Monday claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid of prohibited injections and drugs, and arrested three allegedly involved accused.

According to a spokesman, the Customs authorities on a tip off intercepted a bus going to Karachi from Gwadar, during its checking recovered 2200 prohibited injections and 14.

85kg marijuana.

The approximate value of the seized injections was Rs 11 million while drugs were Rs. 27.1 million.

Three accused were detained and the bus used for the smuggling was also taken into custody. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.