Customs Foil Smuggling Bid Worth Millions

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 08:14 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Quetta Customs on Wednesday foiled a smuggling bid and recovered a large number of new tires, blisters, betel nut, harmful Chinese salt and Iranian dry milk in operations against smugglers in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to the Spokesman of Pakistan Customs Balochistan, Dr. Atta Bareach, a truck and a container were stopped near Sarkhab Mihajir camp and a large number of new tires, chalia, gutka, harmful Chinese salt and Iranian dry fruit were recovered from it, and later vehicle took into custody.

Keeping in view the strictest policy of the Federal board of Revenue, after the clear instructions of the Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Muhammad Saleem, the team of Collector Customs Enforcement Irfan Rehman Khan and Additional Collector Customs Enforcement Umar Shafiq, which included Deputy Collector Customs Asad Aleem, was formed.

Similarly, the Ziarat Cross-field Enforcement Unit during the operation at the check post seized two lakhs of banned Gutka in large quantities. 4000 Kgs of Chalia, Chinese unhealthy salt, dry milk, and inverter.

The value of the goods exported during the above two operations is around Rs 140 million rupees.

More Stories From Pakistan