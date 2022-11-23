Customs foil smuggling bids of electronic items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Customs authorities at Karachi airport foiled a smuggling bid of electronic items worth millions.

According to Customs spokesman, the Model Customs Collectorate during checking of passengers at the arrival lounge of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) recovered a huge quantity of mobile phones, tablets, Apple smart watches, smart wrist bands and foodstuff from the luggage of two passengers traveling from Sharjah to Karachi.

The estimated value of the seized electronic items was Rs. 10 million. A case was registered against the arrested accused identified as Moiz Ali and Kashif Butt.

Meanwhile, the Customs officers at the departure lounge of JIAP recovered a huge quantity of cloth from a passenger travelling to Dubai.