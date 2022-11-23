UrduPoint.com

Customs Foil Smuggling Bids Of Electronic Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Customs foil smuggling bids of electronic items

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Customs authorities at Karachi airport foiled a smuggling bid of electronic items worth millions.

According to Customs spokesman, the Model Customs Collectorate during checking of passengers at the arrival lounge of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) recovered a huge quantity of mobile phones, tablets, Apple smart watches, smart wrist bands and foodstuff from the luggage of two passengers traveling from Sharjah to Karachi.

The estimated value of the seized electronic items was Rs. 10 million. A case was registered against the arrested accused identified as Moiz Ali and Kashif Butt.

Meanwhile, the Customs officers at the departure lounge of JIAP recovered a huge quantity of cloth from a passenger travelling to Dubai.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Mobile Dubai Sharjah Apple From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

49 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

2 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.