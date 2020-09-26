UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Customs Foiled Smuggling Bid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:11 PM

Customs foiled smuggling bid

A bid to smuggle artificial jewellery foiled by Customs Department on Saturday, an official of Customs department said

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :A bid to smuggle artificial jewellery foiled by Customs Department on Saturday, an official of Customs department said.

According to details, the customs department, acting on a tip-off, carried out a raid on Saeed Abad toll plaza and seized Indian made artificial jewelry from a Troller weighing 17,000 kg, valued at Rs 2 crores. Which were being transported from Quetta to Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi India Quetta Jewelry From

Recent Stories

Rights of sugarcane growers will be safeguard: Chi ..

2 minutes ago

Matloob continues to dominate Punjab golf champion ..

2 minutes ago

FWMC employees to be given honorarium for anti-cor ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister constitutes CCLC over legislative m ..

2 minutes ago

LOC violations by India pose serious consequences, ..

34 minutes ago

Promotion of tourism activities in rural areas to ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.