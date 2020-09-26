Customs foiled smuggling bid

A bid to smuggle artificial jewellery foiled by Customs Department on Saturday, an official of Customs department said

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :A bid to smuggle artificial jewellery foiled by Customs Department on Saturday, an official of Customs department said.

According to details, the customs department, acting on a tip-off, carried out a raid on Saeed Abad toll plaza and seized Indian made artificial jewelry from a Troller weighing 17,000 kg, valued at Rs 2 crores. Which were being transported from Quetta to Karachi.