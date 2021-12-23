Customs foils attempt to smuggle narcotics, banned items

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Customs's Anti Smuggling Organization (ASO) foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics and banned items.

The Customs spokesman informed here Thursday that 24 kilograms of hashish, 244 grams of crystal ice and 500 kg betel nuts together worth Rs7.5 million were being smuggled.

Acting in pursuance of credible information passed on by the Collector of Customs Hyderabad Dr Sadiqullah Khan, a team led by Inspector Hashim Ali raided a warehouse in Umm-e-Hani town of Mirpurkhas district, the spokesman added.

He said the search resulted in recovery of a sufficient quantity of smuggled and banned high grade narcotics.

He told that the FIR was being registered but the unknown culprits had escaped from the spot, adding that their team had started an investigation.