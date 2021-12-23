UrduPoint.com

Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle Narcotics, Banned Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:23 PM

Customs foils attempt to smuggle narcotics, banned items

The Hyderabad Customs's Anti Smuggling Organization (ASO) foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics and banned items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Customs's Anti Smuggling Organization (ASO) foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics and banned items.

The Customs spokesman informed here Thursday that 24 kilograms of hashish, 244 grams of crystal ice and 500 kg betel nuts together worth Rs7.5 million were being smuggled.

Acting in pursuance of credible information passed on by the Collector of Customs Hyderabad Dr Sadiqullah Khan, a team led by Inspector Hashim Ali raided a warehouse in Umm-e-Hani town of Mirpurkhas district, the spokesman added.

He said the search resulted in recovery of a sufficient quantity of smuggled and banned high grade narcotics.

He told that the FIR was being registered but the unknown culprits had escaped from the spot, adding that their team had started an investigation.

Related Topics

Hyderabad FIR From Million

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

1 hour ago
 LDA demolishes various illegal structure in Pak Ar ..

LDA demolishes various illegal structure in Pak Arab Society

7 minutes ago
 Russia Fines American GitHub for Failure to Remove ..

Russia Fines American GitHub for Failure to Remove Illegal Content - Court

7 minutes ago
 AKF organizes Christmas function, distributes rati ..

AKF organizes Christmas function, distributes ration among 100 Christian familie ..

7 minutes ago
 PCSW organizes workshop to discuss findings of 4th ..

PCSW organizes workshop to discuss findings of 4th PGPR

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.