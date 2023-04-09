Customs foils bid of sugar smuggling in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Customs Balochistan started a crackdown against sugar smuggling and recovered a lot of parcels of sugar after foiling the bid of smuggling in the province.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Customs Balochistan Dr.

Ata Bareach, 1960 parcels of sugar were seized from three trucks with the support of FC and Custom personnel at Lakpass area of Mastung.

Similarly, Nutal and Darakhshan field enforcement units recovered 2650 parcels of sugar from 4 vehicles coming on Quetta-Sindh-Punjab highway.

The spokesman said that the attempts to smuggle 848 metric tons of sugar were foiled during the last two weeks.