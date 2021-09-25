Customs foils bid to smuggle electronic goods, gold, liquor

Customs, Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) foiled a bid to smuggle gold, iPhones and branded liquor worth Rs 17.72 million at local airport on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Customs, Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) foiled a bid to smuggle gold, iPhones and branded liquor worth Rs 17.72 million at local airport on Saturday.

A team headed by Assistant Collector Syed Ameen Haider Shah checked passengers including a woman luggage and found gold, iPhones and branded liquor worth Rs 17.72 million.

Similarly, a teams of Customs checked the luggage of Hamza Warraich, a passenger of Fly Dubai flight FZ337 and recovered 25 newly launched iPhone handsets with their market values worth Rs 8.8 million including taxes and import duties.

In another operation, the customs team found 77.7 tola gold (8 bangles) during checking from the luggage of a woman (Asia) traveling abroad on a private airline flight EK621 from the departure lounge.

The market value of seized items was stated to be Rs 7.92 million.

The Customs officials detained both the passengers after registering cases under the Customs Act.

The anti-smuggling team also recovered branded liquor and LEDs worth Rs 1 million.

Collector Collectorate of Customs Sambrial-Sialkot Ambreen Ahmed Tarar while congratulating Assistant Collector Customs Sialkot International Airport Limited Syed Ameen Haider Shahand his team on successful anti-smuggling operations, said that anti-smuggling operationswould continue.