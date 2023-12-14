Open Menu

Customs Foils Bid To Smuggling Iranian Oil

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Customs foils bid to smuggling Iranian oil

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Customs Intelligence Sukkur on Thursday claimed to have foiled a smuggling attempt recovering 52,000 liters Irani diesel.

According to Sukkur Customs Intelligence officials, they foiled a smuggling bid near Tamachani Check Post Sukkur and recovered around 52,000 liters of Irani Diesel from an oil tanker coming from Quetta.

Customs Intelligence officials informed that the seized Iranian diesel has a value of more than Rs 1 Crore and 46 Lacks.

