Customs foils narcotic smuggling bid in Nushki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The customs personnel Friday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested two drug smugglers along with over 13 kg narcotics which is worth million of rupees in international market in Nushki district.

According to the customs spokesman, a team led by Customs Collector Quetta Irfan Javed conducted the raid at a place acting on a tip off and apprehended two drug smugglers along with 13 kg narcotics with cooperation of Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC)'s wing number 110.

The spokesman said those narcotics were to be smuggled in the country by the drug smugglers in a vehicle.

Further investigation was underway.