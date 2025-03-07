Customs Foils Rs. 5.4 Billion Federal Excise Duty Evasion Attempt
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Centralized Assessment Unit (CAU), operating under the Faceless Customs Assessment System (FCAS) of the Appraisement Collectorate South Karachi, successfully prevented an attempt to evade Federal Excise Duty (FED) amounting to Rs. 5.4 billion.
The evasion attempt was made by two companies, Global Textile and Meher International, who misdeclared the import of "Acetate Tow" from the UAE as "Polyester Staple Fiber" to avoid paying Rs. 5.4 billion in FED.
The misdeclaration and duty evasion were confirmed through physical examination and laboratory testing.
FIRs have been lodged against the importers, Global Textile and Meher International, as well as the clearing agent, Sakina Enterprises, under the Customs Act for attempting to evade duties and causing financial damage to the national treasury.
Efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspects involved.
Recent Stories
DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah
ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears
Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'
China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025
Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..
Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..
Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Int’l women’s Day’ to be marked on March 81 minute ago
-
Customs foils Rs. 5.4 Billion federal excise duty evasion attempt2 minutes ago
-
Experts call for policy reforms and infrastructure development in renewable energy sector2 minutes ago
-
9 criminals netted by Rawalpindi Police2 minutes ago
-
Bani Police arrest 3-member robbers’ gang, recover 6 motorcycles2 minutes ago
-
CJ AJK calls on CJP12 minutes ago
-
People offer prayers of Ramazan’s first Friday in Quetta12 minutes ago
-
PO wanted in trust breach case arrested12 minutes ago
-
KMU Institute of Nursing Sciences organizes seminar on Nursing Ethics42 minutes ago
-
5 held for gambling on cards42 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on speeding: Two drivers booked for exceeding limits on Motorway M542 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees52 minutes ago