Customs foils Saudi Riyals smuggling to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Customs has foiled a smuggling attempt of 0.5 million Saudi Riyals to Afghanistan, said an official of Customs Collectorate here Sunday.

On a tip off, Customs staff intercepted a truck bearing registration No.

1638 at export gate of Torkham that was carrying plastic flakes for export to Afghanistan.

On search of the vehicle Saudi Riyals worth 0.5 million were recovered from the truck. The driver and vehicle have been detained and further investigations were underway.