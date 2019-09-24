Customs foils smuggling bid in Sialkot

Deputy Collector Customs Syed Baber Ali Shah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Customs Anti-Smuggling Department foiled a bid to smuggle Iranian made nylon (rope) worth billions of rupees

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) Deputy Collector Customs Syed Baber Ali Shah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Customs Anti-Smuggling Department foiled a bid to smuggle Iranian made nylon (rope) worth billions of rupees.

Addressing a press conference at Sialkot Dry Port Trust, he said that a Customs team conducted a raid near Gujranwala Bypass and intercepted a truck and recovered nylon worth billions of rupees.