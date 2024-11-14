Open Menu

Customs Foils Smuggling Bid Of Iranian Diesel

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 07:11 PM

Customs foils smuggling bid of Iranian diesel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Customs on Wednesday claimed to have seized a large quantity of smuggled Iranian diesel from boats in the Arabian Sea.

According to a news release, the Collector Customs Enforcement Karachi on tip off foiled the attempt to smuggle Iranian diesel through 2 boats in the open sea in the Arabian Sea and captured 15504 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel boats namely Al-Wahidi and Al-Moin have been taken into custody and confiscated.

The total value of seized diesel and boats is Rs. 17.8 million. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

