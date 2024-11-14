Customs Foils Smuggling Bid Of Iranian Diesel
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 07:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Customs on Wednesday claimed to have seized a large quantity of smuggled Iranian diesel from boats in the Arabian Sea.
According to a news release, the Collector Customs Enforcement Karachi on tip off foiled the attempt to smuggle Iranian diesel through 2 boats in the open sea in the Arabian Sea and captured 15504 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel boats namely Al-Wahidi and Al-Moin have been taken into custody and confiscated.
The total value of seized diesel and boats is Rs. 17.8 million. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OGRA hosts workshop on track and trace technology for OMC's1 minute ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs of Harnai operation, honors their sacrifice against terrorism1 minute ago
-
BISE Hyderabad announces results of HSC Part-II annual examinations1 minute ago
-
Irish-Pakistani artist's art pieces on display1 minute ago
-
PM appeals nation to observe Namaz-e-Istisqa2 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held on ‘World Diabetes Day’2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tributes to Jahangir Badar on his 8th death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
MDA tightens noose around illegal housing schemes2 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security personnel for embracing martyrdom2 minutes ago
-
PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens2 minutes ago
-
World Diabetes Day marked in Lower Dir11 minutes ago
-
KU announces results of BSc (Ext) Part-I II Annual Examination 202311 minutes ago