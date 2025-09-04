Customs Healthcare Society initiates simultaneous relief operation in flood hit areas of KP, Punjab

- Home
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Customs Health Care Society (CHCS), a non-profit organization operating since 1998 under its mission of serving humanity in distress, has initiated simultaneous emergency relief efforts to support communities devastated by recent flooding in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.
“After providing emergency medical care to more than 2000 patients in Buner and Swabi districts, CHCS has expanded its humanitarian services in flood affected areas of Punjab,” informs Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman and Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ombudsman Association (OICOA).
In a telephonic conversation with APP on Thursday, Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah said CHCS team under his own supervision reached Mingora city of Swat to meet with people badly affected by disastrous flash flood in the area.
On the first day of the visit to Mingora, the medical team of CHCS examined around 150 patients and distributed food packages along with cash amount among those whose houses were badly damaged by the deluge.
Dr. Asif Jan said in Mingora they visited Bangladesh area where houses were submerged under 12 to 14 feet of floodwater.
He said there is acute shortage of clean water for drinking and other household use including ablution and sanitation use.
Due to floods, the electricity is also not restored yet and most of the people of the area have migrated to other areas due to shortage of water, he added.
He urged humanitarian organizations working for the help of flood affected areas to concentrate on this area of Swat where people are facing sever hardships due to lack of electricity and water.
About Punjab, he said, CHCS teams are active in different areas of Lahore and Multan which were affected by floods.
Relief was also provided in Gujrat to the flood affectees and now teams will be sent to Jhang district where floods have wreaked damage to life and property, Dr. Asif Jah continued.
He also informed that relief activities were also carried out in Gilgit Baltistan where medical aid was provided to hundreds of flood victims bedsides distribution of food items including ready to cook meal like noodles.
He said CHCS has also issued directives to its team members in Sindh province to be ready for emergency relief activities as flood water is heading towards down country.
Dr. Asif Mehmood Jan expressed the resolve that his organization (CHCS) will continue to serve humanity by providing help to the victims of devastating floods in the whole country.
