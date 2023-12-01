Customs inspector among two arrested from Torkham

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The raiding team of FIA here on Friday arrested an organized gang involved in illegal clearance of US Dollars during an intelligence-based operation at Torkham Border.

The FIA spokesman said the action was taken on the directive of Deputy Director Anti-Corruption, Saad Ullah Khan during which two members of the gang including a Customs Inspector were arrested from Foreign Currency Declaration Point at Torkham.

The accused were identified as Customs Inspector Wajid and agent Asfandyar. Customs Inspector Wajid was deputed at Torkham Border while the other accused Wajid was involved in illegal clearance of the foreign currency at the border.

During the search, the FIA recovered 123000 US dollars from Asfandyar. The accused confessed to his involvement in smuggling of hundreds of thousands of dollars on a daily basis to Afghanistan.

He said he was in contact with several agents and received his share at Customs Office, Torkham. He revealed that his share for illegally clearing US 100000 dollars was Rs 50000 per deal.

The spokesman said both the accused were in custody and investigation was underway adding that raids were being conducted to arrest other members of the gang.

APP/vak