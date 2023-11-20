Customs inspector granted bail in assets beyond means case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Two months after his arrest by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), for allegedly having assets beyond means, the Sindh High Court here on Monday granted bail to the Customs Inspector Syed Momin Shah.

The court in its order observed that neither the FIA had stated the known and legal source of Shah's earnings in the FIR nor Section 156 of the Customs Act, 1969, read with Section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) could be applied to the case in question.

The court approved the bail against the submission of a surety of Rs1 million. The applicant's counsel advocate Iftkhar Ahmed Shah apprised the court that a total of 19 people live in the combined family house of Shah yet all the recoveries made from that house were shown to be assets of the Inspector.

The FIA raided his residence on September 20 in Hyderabad and recovered licensed and unlicensed expensive weapons, non-custom paid vehicles, jewellery, trophy animals, expensive watches, mobile phones, laptops, play station games and cash.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged vide crime no 20/23 under sections 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and 156 of the Customs Act on the complaint of FIA’s Sub Inspector Ghulam Akbar Soomro. Shah and his son Ameer Shah were also booked in two separate FIRs which were registered by the Sindh Wildlife Department.

The cases pertained to stuffed trophies of 5 Chinkara deers and one Ibex, and for managing an unlicensed zoo at Sindh Farmhouse, stretched over 16 acres in Deh Narejani in Hyderabad taluka. The two cases were registered under relevant sections of the Sindh Wildlife Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management Act, 2020.

