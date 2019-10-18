UrduPoint.com
Customs Intelligence Foils Narcotics Smuggling Attempt In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:36 PM

Customs Intelligence foils narcotics smuggling attempt in Peshawar

Customs Intelligence and Investigation has foiled a bid smuggling huge cache of narcotics to Punjab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Customs Intelligence and Investigation has foiled a bid smuggling huge cache of narcotics to Punjab.

The value of the narcotics is stated to Rs 30 million.

According to details, the Director General (DG), Customs Intelligence, Zahid Kkokhar had received a tip that a huge cache of narcotics will be smuggled to Punjab through motorway any time that prompted him to constitute a joint team comprising of Director Intelligence, Rashid Habib, Director Syed Faisal Bukhari, Deputy Director, Najeeb Arjumand and Officer, Mohammad Javed .

The joint held check post on Peshawar-Mardan Motorway and signaled a Prado vehicle LWD 0067 to stop, but instead of stopping the driver escaped the vehicle and after a chase of half-hour the driver abandoned the vehicle on the road side and escaped.

During the search of the vehicle, the joint team recovered 250 kilograms of charas packed in the bags and took them into possession.

The Customs Intelligence has shifted both Charas and vehicle to the Directorate of Intelligence wherein further investigation into the case was underway.

