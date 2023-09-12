Open Menu

Customs Intelligence Seizes 2 Trucks Smuggling Irani Fuel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Customs Intelligence seizes 2 trucks smuggling Irani fuel

The Customs Intelligence here on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle Iranian fuel by seizing two cargo trawlers in a raid in the limits of Hatri police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Customs Intelligence here on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle Iranian fuel by seizing two cargo trawlers in a raid in the limits of Hatri police station.

According to the Custom Hyderabad Directorate's Amir Rasheed Khan, the fuel was being transported to a city of Sindh.

He said that the vehicles' drivers escaped after watching the approaching team of the Customs Intelligence.

He said tens of thousands of liters of fuel was stored in secret storages in the two trucks which had been impounded.

